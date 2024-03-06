iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Short Interest Update

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,930,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the January 31st total of 7,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 33.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Colin M. Angle sold 179,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $2,057,104.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at $169,573.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 3,472.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 522.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on iRobot from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Report on iRobot

iRobot Trading Down 5.1 %

IRBT opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. iRobot has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average of $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $285.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

iRobot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

