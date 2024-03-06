Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after acquiring an additional 261,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,015,000 after acquiring an additional 837,623 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,010 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,550,000 after buying an additional 436,842 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $224,698,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRM opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.72, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.94. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $81.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.72.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 412.70%.

IRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $132,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,720.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,071,086.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $132,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,720.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,600 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

