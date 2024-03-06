Iron Mountain Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,488 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 67% compared to the typical volume of 1,494 put options.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $693,251.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $693,251.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $795,182.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,456.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,515 shares of company stock worth $4,335,600 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM stock opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.29 and a 200-day moving average of $64.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $81.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 412.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

