iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Position Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,600,100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,380,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 105.9% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,690,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,616,000 after buying an additional 1,384,023 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 324.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 727,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,509,000 after buying an additional 556,259 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,991,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,732,000 after buying an additional 527,596 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $52.30. The company has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.89.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

