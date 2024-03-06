iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.44 and last traded at $21.55. 944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF ( NASDAQ:EMIF Free Report ) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.53% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.