iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.44 and last traded at $21.55. 944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74.
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).
