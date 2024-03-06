ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.62

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and traded as low as $7.59. ITV shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 11,021 shares traded.

ITV Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.

