Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $141.00 to $161.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jabil traded as high as $148.88 and last traded at $148.79, with a volume of 66347 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.18.

JBL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Jabil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Jabil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.46%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

