Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JXN. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 45,699.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,241,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,184 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,720 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Jackson Financial by 38.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Jackson Financial by 88.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,238,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,563 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,748,000. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Jackson Financial stock opened at $56.05 on Wednesday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.67 per share, with a total value of $194,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,206.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

