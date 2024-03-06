Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,746 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 11,931 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 132,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $48.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.14. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.