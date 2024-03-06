JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Short Interest Up 5.5% in February

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,800 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the January 31st total of 771,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,138.0 days.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

JCRRF stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Featured Stories

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic products, including GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

