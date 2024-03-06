Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Short Interest Update

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the January 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

JEF stock opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.38. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Further Reading

