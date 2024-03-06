John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 28th

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PDT opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

