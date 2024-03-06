John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 28th

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE PDT opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $13.26.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
