Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,600 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the January 31st total of 294,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 27.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $453.11 million, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75. Johnson Outdoors has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $64.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.50.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $138.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.44 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 77.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JOUT

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.