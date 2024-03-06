Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) Insider Peter Egan Purchases 65,000 Shares

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) insider Peter Egan purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £89,050 ($113,021.96).

Johnson Service Group Stock Performance

JSG opened at GBX 137.20 ($1.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 141.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.94. Johnson Service Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 99 ($1.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 147.40 ($1.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of £568.58 million, a PE ratio of 1,710.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Johnson Service Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Service Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Johnson Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,750.00%.

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

