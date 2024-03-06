Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $37.40 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,713 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,482 shares of company stock valued at $29,622,250 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $132.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.42 and a twelve month high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

