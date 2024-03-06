Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Stock Position Increased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on JLL. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 1.5 %

JLL stock opened at $188.65 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $193.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.20 and its 200-day moving average is $162.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

