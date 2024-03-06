JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in JOYY were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YY. CWM LLC lifted its stake in JOYY by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

JOYY Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:YY opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $43.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.57.

JOYY Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

Featured Stories

