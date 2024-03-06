JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT) Insider Marc van Gelder Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT – Get Free Report) insider Marc van Gelder purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 443 ($5.62) per share, with a total value of £132,900 ($168,676.23).

JPMorgan European Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of JEDT stock opened at GBX 442 ($5.61) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 419.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 396.10. JPMorgan European Discovery has a 52 week low of GBX 352.68 ($4.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 446 ($5.66). The company has a market cap of £662.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2,455.56 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan European Discovery Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. JPMorgan European Discovery’s payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

About JPMorgan European Discovery

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

