JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $536.00

Shares of JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 536 ($6.80) and last traded at GBX 535 ($6.79), with a volume of 47069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 535 ($6.79).

JPMorgan Japanese Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of £794.99 million, a PE ratio of 1,539.15 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 502.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 480.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

JPMorgan Japanese Company Profile

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

