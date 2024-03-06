Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Shares Up 7.7%

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 7,244,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 10,849,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Kintara Therapeutics Stock Up 7.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kintara Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 182.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 1,210.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 667,284 shares in the last quarter. 2.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients.

