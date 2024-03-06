Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 5,710.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 954,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 197.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 27,145 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Edward Jones downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of KTB stock opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.92. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

