KORU Medical Systems (KRMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

KORU Medical Systems Stock Down 2.9 %

KORU Medical Systems stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $93.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. KORU Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $4.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KORU Medical Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRMD. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KORU Medical Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,099,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 585,714 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,909,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 21,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 306.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,167 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 904,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 372,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

KORU Medical Systems Company Profile

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

