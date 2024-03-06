Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,100,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 613,467 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Kosmos Energy worth $9,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the third quarter worth $16,123,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 25.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,455,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,925 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 43.1% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 98,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the third quarter worth $2,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kosmos Energy

In related news, SVP Jason Doughty sold 66,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $401,694.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,458,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,791,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kosmos Energy news, SVP Jason Doughty sold 66,616 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $401,694.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,458,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,848.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $1,004,139.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,909,135 shares in the company, valued at $23,572,084.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 335,337 shares of company stock worth $2,022,082. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.38. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The business had revenue of $507.81 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.53.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

