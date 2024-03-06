L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 661,877.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,569 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $213.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $218.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.06 and a 200-day moving average of $192.07.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.81%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

