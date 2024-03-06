Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Trading Up 0.5%

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.24. Approximately 125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

