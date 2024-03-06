Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Insider Vanessa Simms Buys 24 Shares

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) insider Vanessa Simms acquired 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 623 ($7.91) per share, for a total transaction of £149.52 ($189.77).

LAND stock opened at GBX 616.20 ($7.82) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -751.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.49. Land Securities Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 551.20 ($7.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 729.40 ($9.26). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 658.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 628.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.20. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is -4,878.05%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LAND shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 807 ($10.24) target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.90) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 675.33 ($8.57).

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

