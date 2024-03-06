Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) General Counsel Patrick M. Sheller Sells 10,431 Shares of Stock

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Patrick M. Sheller sold 10,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $31,814.55. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 139,164 shares in the company, valued at $424,450.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Latham Group Stock Performance

Shares of SWIM stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $4.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Latham Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Latham Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Latham Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Latham Group by 29.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 25.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Latham Group from $4.85 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.

