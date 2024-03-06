Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Insider Kaushal Bhikhesh Dhruv Sells 6,531 Shares of Stock

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) insider Kaushal Bhikhesh Dhruv sold 6,531 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $19,919.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,142 shares in the company, valued at $738,533.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Latham Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Latham Group stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $4.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $4.85 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latham Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Latham Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Latham Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Latham Group by 29.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.

