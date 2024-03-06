Lavoro (LVRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect Lavoro to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Lavoro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lavoro alerts:

Lavoro Price Performance

Shares of Lavoro stock opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Lavoro has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lavoro

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Lavoro during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lavoro during the 1st quarter valued at $941,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Lavoro during the 1st quarter valued at $2,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

LVRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Lavoro in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lavoro in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lavoro

Lavoro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.