Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 19,868 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,868 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $10,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,057,000 after buying an additional 65,808 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,070,076,000 after buying an additional 1,385,408 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth $1,080,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $35.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,781 shares of company stock worth $2,451,214. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

