Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 562.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,926,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,647,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086,152 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,016,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,302,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 0.9 %

MGY opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $24.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

