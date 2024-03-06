Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 12,607 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,607 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $7,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $106.65 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $84.94 and a twelve month high of $107.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.962 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

