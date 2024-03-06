Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 6,153 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 68.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of NewMarket worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in NewMarket during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in NewMarket by 56.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 4th.

NewMarket Trading Down 1.6 %

NewMarket stock opened at $632.79 on Wednesday. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $334.88 and a one year high of $650.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $586.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $522.52.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.38 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $643.35 million during the quarter.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

