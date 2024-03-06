Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132,501 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Graphic Packaging worth $10,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 367,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,241,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,629,000 after acquiring an additional 727,107 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $3,565,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,551,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,846,000 after purchasing an additional 708,996 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPK. Raymond James downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of GPK stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.83. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $27.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Graphic Packaging

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paperboard packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

