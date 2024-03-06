Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,981 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hasbro worth $7,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 325.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,903,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575,265 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 595.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,843,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,972 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ HAS opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

