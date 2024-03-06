Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,699 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $9,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,003,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,652 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,874,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,926,000 after purchasing an additional 571,980 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,219,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,248,000 after purchasing an additional 447,974 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,915,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,691,000 after buying an additional 70,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,578,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,184 shares during the period.

VGK opened at $65.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.97 and its 200 day moving average is $61.20. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $65.80.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

