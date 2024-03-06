Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,481 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Wabash National worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,025,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,785,000 after purchasing an additional 384,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,474,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 50,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,128,000 after purchasing an additional 33,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after purchasing an additional 40,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after purchasing an additional 712,620 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Wabash National Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of WNC opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average of $23.50. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $29.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Wabash National had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Stories

