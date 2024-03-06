Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of FMC worth $7,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in FMC during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in FMC by 143.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in FMC by 50.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in FMC during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on FMC in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.53.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $59.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.74. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $128.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

