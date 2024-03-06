Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,259,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,311 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 595.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at $64,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $10.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. CLSA started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.47.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

