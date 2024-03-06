Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,259,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,311 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 595.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at $64,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance
Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $10.72.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.
