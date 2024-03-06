Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 346.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 95,563 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Toll Brothers worth $9,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 7.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 886,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,589,000 after purchasing an additional 58,448 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 110.2% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $723,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 509.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $1,180,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,273 shares of company stock valued at $10,739,313. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.2 %

TOL stock opened at $115.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 4.95. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $56.36 and a one year high of $119.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.00.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.