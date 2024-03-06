Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $10.61 Million Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 330.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,009 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $10,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,475,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,475,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,433,194.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,683,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,219,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,503 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,663. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of MSM opened at $99.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.46 and its 200 day moving average is $98.55. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.99 and a 12-month high of $105.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.96.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.46%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

