Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $7.57 Million Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Eagle Materials worth $7,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 41.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,510,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,116,000 after acquiring an additional 730,454 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 271.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 666,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,048,000 after purchasing an additional 487,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $60,428,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,926,000 after purchasing an additional 333,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 180.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,625 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,498,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,498,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,243. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP opened at $255.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.76 and a 52 week high of $261.41.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXP. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

