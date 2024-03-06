Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $7.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.4% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.00 and its 200 day moving average is $105.69. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

