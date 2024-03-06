Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $8.03 Million Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 183.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 115,527 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Teradata worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Teradata by 46.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 21.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Teradata by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Teradata from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,868,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,866 shares of company stock worth $4,170,505. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.53. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $36.67 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Further Reading

