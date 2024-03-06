Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $8.44 Million Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 1,231.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,441 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Terex worth $8,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 440.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Terex Price Performance

NYSE TEX opened at $56.30 on Wednesday. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.25.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. Terex had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. Sachs acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,035,139. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Sachs purchased 25,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Terex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

