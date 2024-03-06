Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $8.60 Million Stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,264,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,132 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.87% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $8,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth $30,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth $75,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.01). Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 30.04% and a negative net margin of 88.87%. The firm had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIV. StockNews.com cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

