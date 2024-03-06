Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $9.05 Million Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 127,236 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of NiSource worth $9,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.11%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

