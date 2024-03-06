Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $9.07 Million Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,597 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $9,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 428.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 32,164 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 426,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,538,000 after buying an additional 51,561 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 77,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.38%.

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

