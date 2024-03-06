Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $9.26 Million Holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 344.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,079 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $9,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMEZ. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 28.0% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,347,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,094 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,827,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the second quarter valued at $3,080,000. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $2,546,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 1,250.5% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 160,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 148,690 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 46,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of 16.30 per share, with a total value of 765,415.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,220,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 329,594,313. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,894,730 shares of company stock valued at $44,185,701.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:BMEZ opened at 16.23 on Wednesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1-year low of 12.93 and a 1-year high of 16.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of 14.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

